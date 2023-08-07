Arsenal have proved they can slug it out with Man City: Arteta

LONDON – Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal’s Community Shield victory against Manchester City proves they can go toe to toe with the treble winners in the Premier League title race.

Arteta’s side issued a significant statement of intent ahead of the new season by fighting back to beat City 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Wembley on Sunday.

Cole Palmer’s superb curler had given City a 77th minute lead, but Arsenal refused to surrender and Leandro Trossard equalised with a deflected effort 11 minutes into stoppage-time.

It was the kind of lucky break that deserted Arsenal when they blew an eight-point lead in the title battle last season, allowing City to extend their Premier League reign with a fifth crown in six seasons.

The Gunners took full advantage of Trossard’s fortuitous leveller, converting all four of their penalties in the shoot-out while Kevin De Bruyne hit the bar and Rodri’s effort was saved by Aaron Ramsdale.

Fabio Vieira’s winning penalty sparkled wild celebrations from Arteta and his players in a cathartic moment after their title misery.

With the new Premier League season starting on Friday, Arteta is convinced his side’s Wembley escape act will bode well.

“It’s great if the players are convinced they can beat every team. I think we showed a real determination and fight to win the game,” Arteta said.

“We deserved to win against a team that has played in so many finals.

“It doesn’t get much better than winning a trophy at Wembley against the best team in the world.”

Offering further encouragement for Arteta were solid debuts from close-season signings Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber in central midfield and left-back respectively.

Kai Havertz, Arsenal’s other major recruit since last season, was less impressive, missing two golden opportunities in a continuation of the erratic form that convinced Chelsea to sell him.

Arteta defended Havertz, saying: “Havertz was superb, the way he pressed, he was in great positions to score. I was very pleased with him.”