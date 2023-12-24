Arsenal hold Liverpool in title showdown to seal top spot at Christmas

LIVERPOOL, England - Arsenal ensured they will spent Christmas Day on top of the Premier League as they held title rivals Liverpool to a pulsating 1-1 draw at Anfield on Dec 23.

Mikel Arteta’s side took an early lead through Gabriel Magalhaes, but Mohamed Salah hauled Liverpool level before the interval.

A draw was arguably the right result after both sides flexed their muscles to show why they have emerged as the leading contenders to win the title.

Chasing a first title since 2004, Arsenal sit one point clear of second placed Liverpool heading into the festive period.

The team that has topped the Premier League at Christmas has gone on to win the title in six of the past 10 seasons, but the draw on Merseyside was also a boost to the chasing pack.

Third-placed Aston Villa are level on points with Liverpool, fourth placed Tottenham are three points further back, while champions Manchester City are six points adrift of the leaders with a game in hand.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their past 11 games against Arsenal at Anfield.

However, coming a week after their goalless stalemate against Manchester United, this was another frustrating result for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Arsenal weren’t completely satisfied either.

Last season, they led 2-0 at Liverpool but ended up drawing 2-2, a result that started their collapse in the title race.

Their failure to hold on this time should not have such a damaging impact, but it was still a missed opportunity.

Klopp had urged Liverpool fans to give Arsenal the “proper Anfield experience” after saying he was unhappy with the atmosphere during Dec 20’s 5-1 rout of West Ham in the League Cup.

The German said fans “not in the right shape” should give their ticket “to somebody else”, but Arteta was well aware of the maelstrom lying in wait.

Arteta likened the visceral Anfield experience to being thrown around in a “washing machine”.