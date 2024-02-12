Arsenal hand out hammering to bogey team West Ham United

LONDON – The Gunners blew away any notion West Ham United were becoming their bogey team, thrashing David Moyes’ side 6-0 at the London Stadium in the English Premier League on Feb 11.

The Hammers had won both their previous encounters against Arsenal this term and had come back from two goals down last season in April to derail their title challenge.

But there was no semblance of that run continuing on Feb 11 as West Ham were 4-0 down before the break, with a trail of fans seen streaming away from the stadium in disgust even before the half-time whistle blew.

“It was a brilliant performance – we controlled everything and were really sharp in front of goal,” said Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard.

“That’s something we’ve been missing in recent weeks. I’m proud of the team for backing up a big win with another great performance. We’re focusing on ourselves and we don’t care too much about the other teams.”

Arsenal offered a warning of what would transpire when Hammers goalkeeper Alphonse Areola had to pull off a good save to foil a Leandro Trossard half-volley from a Gabriel Martinelli cross on 24 minutes.

Eight minutes later, Arsenal were 1-0 up after William Saliba saw off the attention of Edson Alvarez to head home a Declan Rice corner. It was Arsenal’s 11th goal from a corner in the Premier League this season, more than any other team.

Bukayo Saka twice had a chance to double that lead not long after, first via a free header from a Jakub Kiwior cross, then when he flicked an Odegaard through-ball wide of West Ham’s goal. But he was not to be denied.

Saka sparked off a three-goal salvo in seven minutes in the 41st minute. He scored from the spot after he was brought down by Areola after latching on to a Trossard through-ball.

It was the 22-year-old academy product’s milestone 50th goal for the club on his 210th appearance in all competitions, making him the youngest player to achieve that feat since Frank Stapleton in the 1970s. He also has 49 assists in the process.

On his landmark moment, Saka said: “We smelt blood today and went for the kill. We could have scored more, including myself. I’m proud to score 50 goals for Arsenal, but I can’t be completely happy when I miss chances like I did today.”

Three minutes later, Arsenal’s set-piece supremacy showed again when Gabriel Magalhaes headed home a Rice free kick. It was the Gunners’ 16th Premier League goal from a set piece this season (excluding penalties), with Everton the next best on 13.

Arsenal then seemed keen to show they are not all about the set pieces as Trossard picked up an Odegaard pass inside the box, cut inside Kurt Zouma and curled the ball into the net two minutes into first-half added time.

At half-time, West Ham had yet to have a touch in the opposition box and had just 28 per cent possession.

Things did not get much better for Moyes’ side in the second half. Saka got his second in the 63rd minute, cutting inside his marker after receiving an Odegaard pass and unleashing a low drive past Areola.

Two minutes later, the inevitable happened and former West Ham captain Rice augmented his two assists with a goal from outside the box to make it 6-0.

He opted not to celebrate and rub it in to segments of the home support who booed him early on, and Mikel Arteta took him off almost immediately in another act of mercy.

There was some symmetry in the result – it was the Hammers’ joint-heaviest home league defeat and the Gunners’ joint-largest away league victory.

After a wobble that saw them fail to win three matches in late December and early January, Arsenal have now won their last four matches to cement their place in the title race. For the Hammers, the result extended their winless run in all competitions in 2024 to seven matches.