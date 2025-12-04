Arsenal go five points clear, Liverpool salvage nervy draw, Chelsea lose in EPL

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON - Leaders Arsenal ground out three more points in their Premier League title push as Mikel Merino’s early goal and a late one from substitute Bukayo Saka earned them a nervy 2-0 home victory over Brentford on Dec 3.

Spaniard Merino headed in from Ben White’s cross after 11 minutes as the hosts stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 18 but it was a night of hard graft.

Kevin Schade hit the crossbar for a well-drilled Brentford in the first half and Arsenal looked laboured after the break until Saka eased the growing sense of anxiety in the first minute of stoppage time.

It was far from fluent from Mikel Arteta’s side but he will not care about that as his team re-established a five-point lead at the top over Manchester City. They have 33 points from 14 games with City on 28.

The contrast between the way City won 5-4 at Fulham the previous evening, having led 5-1, and the way Arsenal got the job done against Brentford could not have been more stark.

It also illustrated perfectly why many believe this will be the season Arsenal finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy for the first time since 2004.

While City diced with danger in a memorably wild and wonderful Craven Cottage affair, Arsenal were all about control and efficiency in seeing off physical opposition.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (right) scores his team’s second goal. PHOTO: EPA

Merino’s goal was one of the few moments of real quality. A patient Arsenal build-up eventually saw the ball arrive at the feet of Noni Madueke and his clever flick released White who stood up the perfect cross for Merino to head home.

Arsenal dominated the first half but were given a warning shot when Schade met a corner with a header which home keeper David Raya did brilliantly to turn onto the crossbar.

Gabriel Martinelli blazed over the bar and Madueke twice got in good positions but was snuffed out by Rico Henry tackles.

Brentford grew in stature after the break and when manager Keith Andrews sent on 11-goal Brazilian powerhouse Igor Thiago along with Mikkel Damsgaard and Jordan Henderson on the hour -- all three surprisingly left out of the starting line-up -- it increased the tension around the stadium.

But Arsenal calmly dealt with Brentford's stream of crosses and long throw-ins and Saka eventually sealed it with a shot on the turn that Caoimhin Kelleher partially saved but could not stop from crossing the line.

The only worry for Arsenal was the sight of defender Cristhian Mosquera limping off, followed later by Declan Rice who gave another high-energy display in midfield.

Liverpool draw with Sunderland

At Anfield, Liverpool’s blushes were spared as a Florian Wirtz shot was deflected in off Nordi Mukiele to salvage a 1-1 draw with Sunderland, after Chemsdine Talbi had put the visitors ahead.

Arne Slot’s men, whose 2-0 victory over West Ham United on Nov 30 ended their worst run in over 70 years, are eighth in the table on 22 points, 11 behind leaders Arsenal, while Sunderland are sixth on 23.

Sunderland looked poised to taste victory for the first time at Anfield since 1983 after Talbi scored in the 67th minute when Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk gave the ball away and Talbi’s shot then deflected off him into the net past Alisson.

A Florian Wirtz shot deflected in off Nordi Mukiele salvaged a 1-1 draw for Liverpool. PHOTO: EPA

But German Wirtz, one of the Reds’ key summer signings, celebrated what he thought was his first goal for Liverpool in the 81st minute to draw the home side level. Wirtz cut around two defenders before unleashing a shot, but its deflection off Mukiele meant it was awarded as an own goal.

Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor squandered a brilliant chance to win it in added time when he raced through on goal and around Alisson, but his shot was cleared off the line by Federico Chiesa.

Chelsea lose to Leeds

Chelsea’s Premier League title hopes suffered a major setback with a humbling 3-1 defeat at Leeds United, which lifted the hosts out of the relegation zone.

An attacking start from Leeds was rewarded with a sixth minute goal when Jaka Bijol powered in a header from a corner and the home side doubled their lead with Ao Tanaka scoring a stunner two minutes before halftime.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores the third goal for Leeds United past Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez. PHOTO: REUTERS

Chelsea pulled one back five minutes after the break through substitute Pedro Neto but their comeback attempt was ended when they gifted Leeds a third goal in the 72nd minute, Dominic Calvert-Lewin netting to wrap up the win.

Chelsea remain on 24 points and slipped to fourth in the standings, three points behind third-placed Aston Villa who won 4-3 at Brighton & Hove Albion and nine points off leaders Arsenal after their 2-0 win over Brentford. Leeds are 17th on 14 points. REUTERS