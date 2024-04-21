Arsenal grind out Wolves win to go top of Premier League

WOLVERHAMPTON, England - Arsenal shrugged off the disappointment of their Champions League exit to move back to the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win at Wolves on April 20.

Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard struck at the end of each half to take the Gunners one point clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal’s season was in danger of coming completely off the rails after a three-game winless run.

Mikel Arteta’s men lost in the Premier League for the first time in 2024 last weekend, 2-0 at home to Aston Villa, in between a Champions League quarter-final elimination by Bayern Munich.

However, they bounced back to keep the pressure on champions City, who beat Chelsea 1-0 to reach the FA Cup final earlier on April 20.

Arteta made just three changes from the side that lost 1-0 in Munich on April 17 and it took some time for the sluggish visitors to find their stride.

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil claimed his side have been struck by the worst injury crisis he has encountered in his professional career.

Yet, the undermanned hosts were nearly in front when David Raya was forced to turn Joao Gomes’ powerful effort onto the crossbar.

Arsenal had only fleetingly threatened before the break despite their dominance of possession.

But they got the slice of fortune they needed to kickstart their challenge for a first title in 20 years on 44 minutes when Trossard’s mishit shot clipped in off the far post.

There was little in the way of goalmouth action in the second period as fatigue took hold of Arsenal in their fourth game in 11 days.

However, shorn of the threat of the injured Matheus Cunha and Pedro Neto, Wolves lacked the attacking inspiration to further dent their title aspirations.