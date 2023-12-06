Arsenal go five clear as Rice seals seven-goal thriller at Luton

LUTON, England - Declan Rice's header deep in stoppage time sealed an enthralling 4-3 victory for Arsenal over Luton Town to send them five points clear at the top of the Premier League on Tuesday.

Time was almost up when Rice found space to glance a header into the net with virtually the last action of the game, sparking joy for the visitors and heartache for Luton.

Nothing happened for 20 minutes on a raw night at Kenilworth Road but the game exploded into life when Gabriel Martinelli's scuffed shot from Bukayo Saka's pass put Arsenal ahead.

Luton responded five minutes later with Gabriel Osho powering a header past David Raya from Alfie Doughty's corner.

Saka and Martinelli were both denied by saves from Thomas Kaminski but Arsenal went ahead again just before the break with Gabriel Jesus heading home from close range.

Luton rocked Arsenal on their heels as first Elijah Adebayo headed in another corner in the 49th minute before Andros Townsend played in fellow former England international Ross Barkley eight minutes later to drill a low shot underneath Raya.

The old stadium was rocking to its foundations but Luton's joy was cut short as Kai Havertz squared it up on the hour and Rice then sealed a thriller. REUTERS

