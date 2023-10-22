Arsenal fight back from two goals down to draw at Chelsea

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 21, 2023 Arsenal's Leandro Trossard scores their second goal REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 21, 2023 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with Chelsea's Thiago Silva and Arsenal's Declan Rice after the match REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 21, 2023 Arsenal's Gabriel in action with Chelsea's Moises Caicedo and Levi Colwill REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 21, 2023 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks with referee Chris Kavanagh as Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino shakes hands with an assistant referee after the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 21, 2023 Arsenal's Ben White in action with Chelsea's Noni Madueke REUTERS/David Klein
Updated
57 sec ago
Published
58 sec ago

LONDON - Arsenal fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw and preserve their unbeaten start to the Premier League season on Saturday, with late goals from Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard.

Chelsea had gone ahead in the 15th minute through a cool Cole Palmer penalty after Arsenal defender William Saliba rose to hold off Mykhailo Mudryk and the Ukrainian's header glanced off his opponent's hand. The referee awarded the spot kick after a VAR check.

Mudryk scored Chelsea's second three minutes after the break, lifting the ball into the top right hand corner of the net over the stranded Raya.

Both Raya and Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez made errors in the high energy encounter, and it was Sanchez's sloppy distribution that led to Arsenal's 76th minute strike from Declan Rice, who won the ball and sent it past the keeper into an open goal.

Arsenal substitute Leandro Trossard silenced Stamford Bridge with a neat finish from a fine Bukayo Saka cross in the 84th to earn his side a point and keep them in the running at the top of the table. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top