Arsenal face must-win clash with Newcastle as Premier League title race tightens

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Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - April 11, 2026 Arsenal fans holds scarves up inside the stadium as Arsenal players huddle before the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

April 23 - Arsenal walk into Saturday's Premier League clash with Newcastle United with their margin for error gone, knowing that any stumble at the Emirates could prove fatal to their title hopes.

Mikel Arteta's side go into the weekend knowing that anything less than victory at the Emirates would hand the initiative straight back to Manchester City, who moved top of the table by the smallest of margins after Wednesday's 1-0 win at Burnley.

City and Arsenal are level on 70 points and goal difference (37), with Pep Guardiola's side ahead by only three goals scored, but the optics of the race have shifted once again.

Arsenal, who only recently held a commanding lead, are now chasing momentum as well as results.

A 2-1 defeat by City last weekend and their rivals' relentless pursuit have stripped away any buffer, making Newcastle's visit a must-win fixture.

Arteta insisted his side are "more convinced" than ever that they can hoist the league trophy.

"It's a new league now," Arteta said. "Everything is still to play for. We're not going to stop and we're going to go again, that's for sure."

City are not in league action this weekend as they are playing Southampton in an FA Cup semi-final on Saturday, but will watch closely, confident that they can reproduce their superb late-season form of previous seasons.

At the bottom, with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley already relegated, the fight for survival is just as unforgiving.

West Ham United host Everton knowing that three points could prove decisive in their bid to stay clear of the drop zone.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, face a season‑defining trip to Wolves, where anything less than victory would leave them staring at the unthinkable as the margins at the foot of the table continue to tighten with every passing game.

It is the first time in 49 years that Spurs have been in the drop zone this late in the season, sitting 18th on 31 points, two adrift of 17th-placed West Ham.

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi feels his side can string together five consecutive wins to ensure their survival.

"I always believe in the qualities of the players," he said after Saturday's costly 2-2 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion. "In this moment we need this spirit, this attitude, this mentality, and it's not finished yet."

Holders Liverpool can firm up Champions League qualification with a victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday at Anfield. Arne Slot's men are fifth in a congested top half of the table, but are finally enjoying some momentum with victories in their last two league games.

While securing a top-five finish would be a positive in a disappointing season, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said that is not the club's standard.

"It's definitely not the standards I expect and envision myself being a Liverpool player – just to qualify for the Champions League," the Dutch defender said after last weekend's 2-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside Derby.

Manchester United host Brentford on Monday on the verge of securing Champions League qualification, aided by Chelsea's loss to Brighton this week that dropped the Blues to eighth place and led to manager Liam Rosenior being sacked on Wednesday after their seventh defeat in their last eight matches across all competitions.

United have been on a brilliant run under interim manager Michael Carrick, with eight wins and two draws in their 12 matches under the former United midfielder.

They are third on 58 points, eight points ahead of sixth-place Brighton and a maximum of six points would secure qualification for Europe's elite club competition.

Aston Villa, who trail Manchester United only on goal difference, travel to Fulham on Saturday. REUTERS