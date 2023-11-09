Arsenal cruise to 2-0 win against Sevilla

LONDON - Arsenal returned to winning ways with a routine 2-0 defeat of Sevilla to take a big step towards qualification for the Champions League knockout rounds on Wednesday.

Successive defeats in the League Cup and Premier League had halted Arsenal's momentum but goals by Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka cemented their place as leaders of Group B.

Trossard tapped home in the 29th minute to put Mikel Arteta's side in front and Saka underlined Arsenal's superiority with a superb effort midway through the second half.

Europa League champions Sevilla were desperately disappointing and managed only one shot on target, with the last kick of the game, as their hopes of progress to the last 16 receded.

Arsenal strengthened their position at the top of Group B with nine points from four games and would have qualified had Lens beaten PSV Eindhoven but the French club lost 1-0.

Lens and PSV have five points while winless Sevilla are bottom with two points. REUTERS