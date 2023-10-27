Arsenal could be without forward Gabriel Jesus for few weeks, says Mikel Arteta

LONDON – Arsenal could be without the injured Gabriel Jesus for a “few weeks”, manager Mikel Arteta said ahead of their English Premier League game against Sheffield United, days after the Brazilian forward was the hero in the side’s Champions League win over Sevilla.

“The scan showed there is a muscle injury. We might lose him for a few weeks. With Gabi, I cannot give you any timeframe because he always surprises us,” Arteta said on Friday.

“It’s what we want to avoid but, with the schedule that we have and the amount of games that we have, it’s something that we knew was going to happen. It’s happening to every club in the Premier League, so there’s no difference.”

Jesus was forced off with a hamstring issue after scoring a goal and assisting another in Arsenal’s 2-1 Champions League victory in Spain on Tuesday that took them top of Group B.

Midfielder Thomas Partey has also been ruled out for a couple of weeks due to a muscle injury.

“What we need is more players. There’s no secret. The players have a certain amount of energy and the battery only lasts so long or we will burn them out,” Arteta said.

Arsenal sit third in the Premier League, just two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur, who took on Crystal Palace on Friday, and level on points with Manchester City. Sheffield are last with just a point after nine games.

Arteta said his team will not take Sheffield lightly, especially as they played well in a 2-1 loss to Manchester United last time out.

“The way they have played against all the other teams has been strong. They’ve clung on and then it’s been late goals conceded,” the Spaniard said.

“They are fighting for their lives, so it will be a tricky game. Everyone is on their toes, they know what is coming and I was very clear with them.”

Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom urged his players to “kick-start their careers” with a performance against the Gunners.

He said: “Any team that finish above them this season will probably win the league, so yes, it’s as good as it gets for us. In terms of the challenge, we have to relish it.

“When you’re playing, you can’t always see these moments as opportunities, but they are. You’ve got to enjoy going to the toughest place and putting in a performance.

“These are the games that can kick-start people’s careers and really establish them, so someone’s career, someone’s rise to success, someone’s whatever it is that gets them to the top level has to start somewhere and it’s getting that mindset into players.

“We shouldn’t fear going there. We should accept how tough it’s going to be and what level of performance we have to put in to get points.” REUTERS