Arsenal chief executive reveals ‘dynasty’ ambition

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Arsenal are bidding for the club’s first back-to-back English top-tier titles since the 1930s.

LONDON – Arsenal are aiming to create a “dynasty” that will see them dominate European football, according to chief executive Richard Garlick.

The Gunners won their first Premier League title in 22 years last season before suffering an agonising penalty shoot-out loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

Garlick, however, told the Men In Blazers Media Network that being crowned champions of England was only the beginning for the north London club.

“There was a moment where we enjoyed it, and you saw that enjoyment,” he said.

“We are absolutely saying we’re not done here. This is the start and not the end. We’re at the start of something big. We want to push on and win more and more. It is absolutely trophies plural.”

Arsenal have never won the Champions League or its predecessor, the European Cup.

They have, though, won their opening two games of the new Premier League campaign as they bid for the club’s first back-to-back English top-tier titles since the 1930s.

“I dream of us being serial champions, of us repeating what we did last year and going one better maybe in the Champions League and winning major trophies,” explained Garlick.

“This is a period of dominance, you could call it the start of a dynasty, this is what we’re aiming to do.

“We’re aiming to dominate football for the next few years on every front.”

Arsenal face London rivals Chelsea, who have also won both their opening two Premier League games, at the Emirates on Sept 6. AFP