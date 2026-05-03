Arsenal breeze past Fulham to open six-point gap over Man City

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LONDON - Arsenal opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League on May 2 with a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Fulham, thanks to a first-half double from Viktor Gyokeres either side of a goal from Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners started brightly and with purpose, taking a deserved lead in the ninth minute when Saka put Raul Jimenez on his backside and laid the ball on a plate for Gyokeres to slot home.

Gyokeres returned the favour shortly before halftime, finding Saka who beat former Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno at his near post to double the lead, before Gyokeres headed in Leandro Trossard's cross in added time.

Arsenal played within themselves in a sedate second half having wrapped up a win that puts them on 76 points from 35 games, with second-placed Manchester City on 70 points from 33 games.

Fulham are 10th with 48 points from 35 games, three points behind west London rivals Brentford in sixth. REUTERS