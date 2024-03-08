Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has an eye on Liverpool v Man City, but Brentford clash comes first

LONDON – Arsenal have only one thing on their minds when they host Brentford for their English Premier League clash on March 9 – to move to the top of the standings.
Mikel Arteta will know that his team have the perfect opportunity to do so, provided that they defeat Thomas Franks’ Bees and collect three potential title-deciding points.
The Gunners are third in the table on 61 points, behind leaders Liverpool (63) and Manchester City (62).
Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and Pep Guardiola’s champions will battle it out at Anfield a day later, and at least one team will be guaranteed to drop points in this tight title race with 11 games left.
Arteta, though, has urged his men to focus on their own match.
“That’s the only thing we can control – perform well, play better than them (Brentford) and earn the right to win the game,” he said on March 7.
“Let’s do that and if we do that then on Sunday it’s a beautiful game to watch for any football supporter, and I will certainly be watching it. I will sit down with my kids and enjoy the match.”
When asked if he has a preference of the victors in the Liverpool-City clash, he added: “I can’t control it. I will enjoy a magnificent game of football between two of the best teams in Europe in the last decade and let’s see what that brings, but the focus is on us and Brentford.
“We know the demands that we have and the demands that Brentford are going to ask us.
“We are still not (top of the league) and we want to be better than where we are at the moment, so we have to continue to win.”
One big positive for Arsenal is that they have found their scoring boots in this crucial part of the season, netting 31 goals from seven Premier League games in 2024.
The Gunners are heading into the match on the back of a 6-0 win at Sheffield United.
The six goals without reply also means that Arteta’s men have now scored a league-best 68 goals and have a superior goal difference of 45. Their 23 goals conceded is also the fewest in the league.
“It’s great because it shows the quality and the consistency that the team is showing,” the Arsenal boss said.
“The way that we have scored those goals as well, not only the manner but as well the personnel is a really positive thing to see. Then there’s the fact that we are conceding very little defensively so those ingredients together are very powerful to get results and consistency and we want more.”
It would be a major upset if Arsenal do not take advantage of the situation, especially since they had already beaten Brentford twice this season – both 1-0 wins at the Gtech Community Stadium in the League Cup and the league.
But Arteta would also be cautious not to go all out, ahead of the crucial Champions League last-16, second leg against Porto next week in which they trail 1-0.
He will be without the injured Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus, while Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko are on the verge of returns. Arteta also confirmed Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli should be fit after slight knocks.
As for Brentford, Bryan Mbeumo, Kevin Schade, Aaron Hickey, Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva and Ben Mee will all miss the clash due to injuries, making their task even more difficult.
The Bees will hope to gain some momentum from their 2-2 draw with Chelsea, which ended a three-match losing streak as they languish in 15th in the standings.
Manager Frank will know that he has to do something about his side’s dire form when playing away, as seven of their last eight league matches have ended in defeat.