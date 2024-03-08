Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has an eye on Liverpool v Man City, but Brentford clash comes first

LONDON – Arsenal have only one thing on their minds when they host Brentford for their English Premier League clash on March 9 – to move to the top of the standings.

Mikel Arteta will know that his team have the perfect opportunity to do so, provided that they defeat Thomas Franks’ Bees and collect three potential title-deciding points.

The Gunners are third in the table on 61 points, behind leaders Liverpool (63) and Manchester City (62).

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and Pep Guardiola’s champions will battle it out at Anfield a day later, and at least one team will be guaranteed to drop points in this tight title race with 11 games left.

Arteta, though, has urged his men to focus on their own match.

“That’s the only thing we can control – perform well, play better than them (Brentford) and earn the right to win the game,” he said on March 7.

“Let’s do that and if we do that then on Sunday it’s a beautiful game to watch for any football supporter, and I will certainly be watching it. I will sit down with my kids and enjoy the match.”

When asked if he has a preference of the victors in the Liverpool-City clash, he added: “I can’t control it. I will enjoy a magnificent game of football between two of the best teams in Europe in the last decade and let’s see what that brings, but the focus is on us and Brentford.

“We know the demands that we have and the demands that Brentford are going to ask us.

“We are still not (top of the league) and we want to be better than where we are at the moment, so we have to continue to win.”

One big positive for Arsenal is that they have found their scoring boots in this crucial part of the season, netting 31 goals from seven Premier League games in 2024.

The Gunners are heading into the match on the back of a 6-0 win at Sheffield United.

The six goals without reply also means that Arteta’s men have now scored a league-best 68 goals and have a superior goal difference of 45. Their 23 goals conceded is also the fewest in the league.

“It’s great because it shows the quality and the consistency that the team is showing,” the Arsenal boss said.

“The way that we have scored those goals as well, not only the manner but as well the personnel is a really positive thing to see. Then there’s the fact that we are conceding very little defensively so those ingredients together are very powerful to get results and consistency and we want more.”