Arsenal beat Wolves to go four points clear at top

Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - December 2, 2023 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard celebrate after the match Action Images via REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - December 2, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Daniel Bentley in action with Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah Action Images via REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - December 2, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Daniel Bentley in action with Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah Action Images via REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - December 2, 2023 Arsenal's Ben White in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - December 2, 2023 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates after the match Action Images via REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Updated
47 sec ago
Published
33 min ago

LONDON - Arsenal moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League as early goals by Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard fired them to a 2-1 victory at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

In freezing temperatures Arsenal made a lightning fast start and the points always looked secure from the moment captain Odegaard doubled their advantage in the 13th minute.

Saka had given Mikel Arteta's side the lead in the sixth minute after some intricate link-up play sent him clear.

Wolves re-grouped and gradually began to make a few inroads although Arsenal were untroubled until Matheus Cunha shot powerfully past home keeper David Raya after 86 minutes to set up an unexpectedly nervy climax.

Arsenal have 33 points from 14 games with champions Manchester City, who host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, on 29 and Liverpool and Aston Villa, also in action on Sunday, on 28. REUTERS

