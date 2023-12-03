Arsenal beat Wolves to go four points clear at top

LONDON - Arsenal moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League as early goals by Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard fired them to a 2-1 victory at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

In freezing temperatures Arsenal made a lightning fast start and the points always looked secure from the moment captain Odegaard doubled their advantage in the 13th minute.

Saka had given Mikel Arteta's side the lead in the sixth minute after some intricate link-up play sent him clear.

Wolves re-grouped and gradually began to make a few inroads although Arsenal were untroubled until Matheus Cunha shot powerfully past home keeper David Raya after 86 minutes to set up an unexpectedly nervy climax.

Arsenal have 33 points from 14 games with champions Manchester City, who host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, on 29 and Liverpool and Aston Villa, also in action on Sunday, on 28. REUTERS