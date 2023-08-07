Arsenal beat Man City on penalties to win Community Shield

LONDON - Arsenal lifted the Community Shield to end Manchester City’s silverware streak with a 4-1 penalty shoot-out victory after a 1-1 draw against the treble winners on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side forced the shoot-out thanks to Leandro Trossard’s heavily deflected equaliser 11 minutes into stoppage time after Cole Palmer’s superb curler put City ahead late in the second half at Wembley.

Kevin De Bruyne hit the bar with City’s first spot-kick and Rodri’s effort was saved by Aaron Ramsdale before Fabio Vieira converted the decisive kick in the annual curtain-raiser to the Premier League season.

Arsenal’s celebrations were far more frenzied than would normally be seen in what in the glamour friendly, but their jubilation underlined the months of anguish endured since they blew a golden opportunity to win their first title since 2004.

“It feels great. It doesn’t get much better than winning a trophy at Wembley against the best team in the world,” Arteta said.

“We are here to win trophies for this club. Seeing so many happy and proud people is great.”

City boss Pep Guardiola added: “We are disappointed. We would love to win today. Manchester City is a good team but sometimes you lose.

“In the end we could not do it, their penalty takers were better than us.”

City made history by becoming only the second English club to lift the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in a single season last term.

Their fifth Premier League title in six seasons came at Arsenal’s expense as the Gunners wasted the eight-point lead they held at the start of April to finish five points behind the champions.

Showcasing £160 million (S$237.21 million) worth of new signings in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, it was clear Arsenal had a point to prove to City as they snapped into tackles with the kind of urgency that usually accompanies a title decider.

While Arteta and his players cavorted around the pitch and soaked up the raucous celebrations from their fans, they might wish to note that the Community Shield winners have gone on to secure the Premier League title just once since 2011.