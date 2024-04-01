Arsenal beat Chelsea to win Women's League Cup after Maanum health scare

WOLVERHAMPTON, England - Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius scored the winner in extra time as they beat Chelsea 1-0 in the Women's League Cup final at Molineux on Sunday in a game overshadowed by the collapse of Gunners midfielder Frida Maanum in stoppage time.

Maanum fell to the turf in second-half stoppage time before being carried off on a stretcher, with Arsenal subsequently announcing on social media platform X that she was "conscious, talking and in a stable condition."

Arsenal said she would continue to be monitored and no further details about what caused the incident were given.

In an even first half short on chances, Mayra Ramirez thought she had given Chelsea the lead in the 21st minute with a superb shot from outside the box, but the goal was chalked off as Erin Cuthbert had handled the ball in the build-up.

Cuthbert inadvertently provided Arsenal with a great chance midway through the second half, coughing up possession in midfield and allowing the Gunners to go on the counter, but Cloe Lacasse's shot was straight at Hannah Hampton.

England international Lauren James almost grabbed a winner in the 85th minute, cutting in from the left and aiming for the far corner but Manuela Zinsberger steered the ball to safety with her foot.

Maanum collapsed minutes later, prompting anxious players and fans to urge medics onto the field to treat her, and after a long delay the Norwegian was replaced by Alessia Russo as the game resumed, finishing scoreless minutes later.

Both teams wasted some decent chances in extra time until Swede Blackstenius was set up by Caitlin Foord, and took a touch before blasting home from close range to ensure Arsenal retained the title.

The final whistle saw an outpouring of emotion from Arsenal's players and fans, with substitute Russo revealing how it was fitting for Blackstenius to grab the winner after Maanum's scare.

"I think it was written in the stars that her best mate went and scored the winner for her. Frida is a massive player and plays with every single bit of her body, and she did that today. We just hope she's OK," Russo told the BBC.

"Obviously it's devastating to see one of your team mates go down like that, and we're all wishing and praying that she's OK." REUTERS