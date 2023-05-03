Arsenal back on top of Premier League after beating Chelsea

LONDON - Martin Odegaard fired Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League as the Norway midfielder’s double inspired a 3-1 win against woeful Chelsea on Tuesday.

Mikel Arteta’s side lost control of the title race after last week’s 4-1 defeat at Manchester City.

But the Gunners signalled their intention to push City all the way to the wire with a much-needed first win in five games.

Odegaard’s brace was followed by a Gabriel Jesus strike as the hosts raced into a three-goal before half-time at the Emirates Stadium.

Noni Madueke’s second half goal was no consolation for Chelsea’s wretched performance.

Arsenal are now two points clear of second placed City and while Pep Guardiola’s men remain favourites to win the title, the north Londoners have at least applied a little pressure on the champions.

City will go back into first place if they beat West Ham at home on Wednesday in the first of their two games in hand on Arsenal.

“The first 60 minutes, I thought we played really well. That was everything I want to see from our team,” Arteta said.

“Speed, quality, movement, two beautiful goals, we connected with our crowd and created an incredible atmosphere.

“We wanted to earn the right to be top of the league. We are happy to be there.”

After 10 weeks at the top, Arsenal were knocked down to second place by City’s win at Fulham on Sunday.

Three successive draws, including two blown two-goal leads, and the calamitous loss at City have led Arsenal to be written off as title race chokers.

But Arteta insisted this week that the title was still winnable and his players responded to the Spaniard’s rallying cry.