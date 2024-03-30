Arsenal and Mikel Arteta travel to Manchester City ready to topple Premier League champions

LONDON – Another week, another potential title decider, and this time it’s Liverpool, having played their earlier home game against Brighton, who get to watch their rivals try and cut each other down to size.

If the orthodox thinking is that Manchester City will eventually hit top gear and sail away, as has been customary, then March 31 at the Etihad is Arsenal’s chance to shatter that narrative.

The last time an Arsenal team won at City in the Premier League was January 2015, when Santi Cazorla and Olivier Giroud were the scorers and Francis Coquelin put in a man-of-the-match display, reducing David Silva to the peripheries for Arsene Wenger’s team. An awful long time ago, so long that Coquelin was playing stand-in for Mikel Arteta, the Gunners’ current manager.

The current team enter March 31 top of the table, a position they held for 248 days of last season, and yet still finished behind City. Was that a false position? As Arsenal played their best football since the peak Wenger era, there was still the expectation City would click into gear, that it would come down to the meetings between Arteta and the club where he made his coaching bones under Pep Guardiola.

When last season’s meetings came, the first rather late in the season in February, it felt like hope was extinguished by a surgical 3-1 City win at the Emirates. To Arsenal’s credit, they rallied, and it took April’s 4-1 win for City at the Etihad to kill off their closest chasers but the overriding image of that game is Erling Haaland rather symbolically letting his hair down in the act of scoring and celebrating the final goal.

Were Arsenal to suffer the same fate on March 31, then the expectation is their confidence would drain in similar fashion, though there have been signs that this is a more mature, battle-hardened Arsenal. Last season’s front-runners have shown an appetite to stay on in the title chase.

Adding Declan Rice for £100 million (S$170.4 million) certainly helped, even if this is a first taste of a high-stakes domestic title battle for the former West Ham captain. Recent weeks have seen Arteta receive match-winning contributions from Kai Havertz, the other major summer signing previously viewed as an unreliable enigma.

What else might add to Arsenal’s expectations is the City casualty list. Both Kyle Walker and John Stones pulled up lame during England’s friendlies. Walker’s absence would rob Guardiola of the player whose speed can curb the threat of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as the last-man defender.

Stones’s expected absence means City will be without a player whose adaptability lends them an extra option in midfield or as defender. Kevin De Bruyne’s participation has also been in doubt. Those absentees can only add to an Arsenal confidence.

At least there is Rodri, who after Spain’s midweek win over Brazil, has gone a calendar year unbeaten for club and country. He has become the player most emblematic of City’s dominance, the superiority that Arsenal seek to break.