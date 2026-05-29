Arsenal aiming to dethrone dynasty-chasing PSG

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PSG coach Luis Enrique will come up against his fellow Spaniard and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in the Champions League final.

BUDAPEST – Arsenal seek to finally conquer Europe by wresting the Champions League crown from holders Paris Saint-Germain, who are themselves targeting back-to-back titles in Budapest on Saturday.

Luis Enrique’s French champions are favourites to retain the trophy and establish an era of dominance in their post-superstar age, with heavyweight attackers Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe departed.

Homing in on a career third Champions League trophy as a coach, the Spaniard cleaned house after arriving in 2023, and created a cohesive, hard-working and brilliant PSG side in his image.

Enrique took them to the semis in his first season, then past Arsenal last year in the final four before crushing Inter Milan to claim the Parisians a first European Cup – 14 years and well beyond 1 billion euros spent since Qatar Sports Investments took over the club.

By contrast, Arsenal’s team has been slow-cooked over nearly seven years by Mikel Arteta, without the overwhelming financial muscle of PSG or domestic rivals Manchester City.

Last summer they recognised their developing team was finally ready to triumph and the Gunners reinforced in key areas.

It brought a first Premier League title in 22 years and a return to Europe’s grandest stage after two decades away, following their 2006 final defeat by Barcelona in Paris.

Both teams arrive in Hungary with different reputations in the eyes of the world for the way they play.

PSG are the tournament’s top scorers with 44 goals, while Arsenal are the team that has conceded fewest, shipping just six and are unbeaten.

Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele, likely to be fit after a calf problem, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue lead a thrilling attacking cast for a PSG side that edged Bayern Munich 6-5 in the semi-finals.

Beyond the class of winger Bukayo Saka, Arsenal stand out more for their grit and defensive discipline, with centre-back pairing Gabriel and William Saliba their regular stand-out performers, as well as midfield powerhouse Declan Rice.

Arteta’s team will embrace the underdog role, keeping the champions at bay and leaning on their superior set-piece quality.

Despite their contrasting styles, both sides have emerged as the competition’s outstanding teams this season, shaped by two of the game’s most demanding coaches.

Enrique showed his tactical flexibility in the second leg against Bayern and never likes his team to be predictable.

“I think we’re talking about two great teams – along with Bayern Munich, the three best teams in Europe,” the coach told UEFA.

“We’ll have to adapt to play and defend in a different way compared to how we usually do if we want to get the better of them.”

Along with Dembele, PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi is also expected to win his fitness battle for the game, while Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber is doubtful with a groin problem.

The French side’s regular starters have largely played far fewer minutes than their Arsenal counterparts this season.

PSG play fewer matches in general and despite that, Enrique has rotated and rested players regularly.

Arsenal were pushed to the limit to claim the English title, while PSG were often able to leave their European starters on the bench domestically.

PSG matches against Nantes and Lens were also moved to suit the French club’s European campaign.

Former Arsenal great Thierry Henry agrees his team enter the clash at the Puskas Arena as underdogs to a PSG side aiming to become the only side in the modern Champions League era to win the competition back-to-back, besides record 15-time winners Real Madrid.

“We’re not at the level of those guys yet so you’ve got to be humble,” Henry told CBS Sports.

“Paris Saint-Germain have the experience of knowing what it is to win it.”

The Frenchman finished as a runner-up with Arsenal in 2006, but later won the trophy elsewhere, with Barcelona in 2009.

However, Arsenal’s eventual Premier League triumph, after three consecutive second-place finishes, might give them the confidence they need to write a new chapter in the club’s history.

“They called us bottlers,” gloated Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly, brandishing a bottle of champagne during the team’s Premier League celebrations. “And now we’re holding the bottle.”

The Gunners hope to be uncorking many more on Saturday night. AFP