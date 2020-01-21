Arsenal aim to gun down Blues

LONDON • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes there is still time for his side to stage a challenge for a top-four Premier League finish if they beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge today.

The Blues, on 39 points, are in pole position for the fourth and final Champions League spot as they hold a five-point cushion over Manchester United and Wolves, and are 10 clear of the Gunners, who are down in 10th.

Arteta's men have won just once in five league games since the Spaniard took charge last month, but their only defeat in that run came against Frank Lampard's players on what was his home debut.

Arsenal were deservedly leading 1-0 at the Emirates until two Chelsea goals in the last 10 minutes changed the complexion of the game and altered the race for the top four.

Referencing that game and how three points could put his side back into the mix, Arteta said at his pre-match press conference yesterday: "It's very, very important for us to win this game to fight for that.

"The game we played at home, it could have made a big difference and we were very close to it. Tomorrow, we need to win."

Chelsea's strong position in the table is as much thanks to those behind them failing to mount a serious challenge as their own form continues to blow hot and cold, losing their eighth league game of the season at Newcastle on Saturday.

"Everyone is having a lot of problems to put together back-to-back wins, the league has been very competitive this season and that is why the gaps aren't that big," added Arteta.

"There are still four months to play and a lot of things can happen, a lot of games between the top teams as well so I think that will change."

Conceding late goals has been a theme of Arsenal's faltering form this season as they let another two points slip away at home when Sheffield United grabbed a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Alexandre Lacazette labelled his side "naive" afterwards, calling on Arsenal "to be nastier and more consistent" and Arteta agreed with the France striker that his side must improve their ability to see games out with the lead.

"It's part of game management," he said. "There are things that we could have done better there to put more pressure on the opponent, to bring the ball into certain areas where we can rest with the ball and we can control the game better.

"That will come, it's a good process for us as well to learn about those situations."

However, they will be missing their top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is serving the second of a three-game suspension.

