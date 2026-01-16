Arne Slot wants Liverpool to ‘create more and not concede many’

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Liverpool manager Arne Slot interacting with Barnsley goalkeeper Murphy Cooper after the Reds' 4-1 FA Cup third-round win at Anfield on Jan 12.

– Liverpool manager Arne Slot believes there is still a lot to play for despite some recent hiccups, as he prepares for his side’s English Premier League home clash against Burnley on Jan 17.

The Reds have not tasted victory in the league of late despite being in fourth place. Slot’s men have drawn three consecutive matches – against Leeds United, Fulham and Arsenal – since the start of 2026.

Liverpool will hope to build on their 4-1 FA Cup third-round win over Barnsley on Jan 12, and Slot knows how important it is to qualify for the Champions League.

“It’s a challenge because it is Premier League and we are not in the most ideal position... but we compete with these teams now for fourth,” he said.

“So still a lot to play for in the league, we know how important it is for this club to qualify for Champions League. It didn’t happen a few years ago and that had a big financial impact on this club.

“We are also aware of the fact the league is stronger than ever.”

On facing 19th-placed Burnley, he added: “Another home game where we want to show what we can do from all the ball possession. We have worked a lot on that and I am waiting on the moment it really clicks.

“A lot of chances hopefully... we have to create the ideal balance to create more and not concede many.”

One positive for Liverpool is that they are unbeaten in 11 matches in all competitions since November.

Slot also spoke about Mohamed Salah’s impending return from the Africa Cup of Nations. The pair’s relationship was strained before the forward left for the tournament .

“He plays a big game for Egypt on Saturday (third-place play-off against Nigeria on Jan 17) and then he comes back, I am happy he comes back,” he said.

“Mo has been so important for this club and me, so I am happy he is back and even if I had 15 attackers, I would be happy to see Mo back.”

In other matches, Chelsea are working to ensure that more players are not affected by an illness that has sidelined Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens as well as some staff members, ahead of their home meeting with Brentford on Jan 17, manager Liam Rosenior said.

“The club doctors are doing everything they can to contain what looks to be a virus,” he told reporters.

“We had a meeting today with the players about washing their hands, the basics, which is really important and hopefully we can contain it. We have a busy period so we need everyone ready to go and fit and healthy.”

Chelsea, who are eighth after one win in their last nine league matches, will be desperate to get their campaign back on track when they host fifth-placed Brentford.

They could be handed a major boost with the return of key players Reece James and Cole Palmer, who picked up knocks last week.

Across London, Thomas Frank believes Tottenham Hotspur are making progress, albeit with small steps, as he expressed his delight at the arrival of Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid during the January transfer window.

The Dane received yet more jeers from frustrated fans following their 2-1 FA Cup loss to Aston Villa at home on Jan 10 – Spurs’ seventh defeat in 13 matches in all competitions.

But the club hierarchy appears to be standing by Frank, with the club completing the signing of England international Gallagher for a reported fee of £34.7 million (S$59.9 million) this week.

Tottenham may be a lowly 14th in the Premier League ahead of the match against struggling London rivals West Ham United on Jan 17, but Frank insisted that “everything is going forward”.

“I can just see the small steps we’re constantly doing. I still refer to the last six games with more positive, consistent performances. Not perfect, but there’s some good signs,” he said.

Elsewhere, league leaders Arsenal, who are six points ahead of Manchester City, can further cement their position atop the table as they visit 17th-placed Nottingham Forest. AFP, REUTERS