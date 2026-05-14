Arne Slot has ‘every reason to believe’ he will remain as Liverpool boss

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Amid the speculation, Arne Slot believes that he will still be Liverpool manager next season.

– Arne Slot dismissed speculation over his future as Liverpool manager on May 14 despite a disappointing campaign, with the Dutchman already involved in planning for next season.

The Reds sit fourth in the English Premier League, 20 points adrift of leaders Arsenal, just a year on from winning the title in Slot’s first season in charge.

The club splashed out a record £450 million (S$774 million) on new players last summer, but that investment has so far reaped little reward.

Injuries to key players have hampered Slot all season, while the team have also had to come to terms with the death of Diogo Jota in a car accident in July 2025.

“I don’t think I am deciding that alone, but I have every reason to believe I am the Liverpool manager next season,” said Slot, 47, at his press conference ahead of the Premier League trip to Aston Villa on May 15.

“First of all, I am contracted to the club and second of all from all the talks we are having. That is my take on it. We know where we go on (pre-season) tour. Plans have been made and talks have been ongoing with the club for new players and I am involved in that.”

A place in the top five will secure Champions League qualification and Liverpool have a four-point cushion over sixth-placed Bournemouth with two games to go.

But frustration towards Slot has been growing among the Anfield crowd over recent months.

There were loud boos at full-time of last weekend’s 1-1 draw against struggling Chelsea and howls of derision at his decision to replace Rio Ngumoha during that match.

“I think the world has gone to where if a manager or a club doesn’t have the best season, there is always a debate. That is all around the world, not only at Liverpool. That is the new reality in football,” added Slot.

“It is not up to me to judge the people who judge me. They have every right to have their opinion.”

The Liverpool boss promised after the Chelsea match to provide a “different team next season” if the transfer window goes as he expects.

While all the speculation over his future is ongoing, a former Liverpool favourite Xabi Alonso had been linked as a potential successor to Slot.

However, reports this week suggest the former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid coach is closer to taking over at Chelsea next season.

Slot also confirmed that Mohamed Salah will be fit to feature in a limited role for the trip to Villa.

There had been fears the Egyptian, who will leave after nine glittering years at Liverpool at the end of the season, may have played his final game for the club after suffering a hamstring injury in April.

On facing Europa League finalists Villa, he added: “They are in Europa final and top five. They have a big squad with good players, players of the same high level.

“Good thing for them is they have injuries but not so many, completely ready.”

Villa boss Unai Emery, meanwhile, warned that Liverpool would not have it easy against his team, saying: “We are doing (it) in the Europa League but at the same time, we are competing again to be in the Champions League next year.

“I am so motivated, so excited for the match on Friday against Liverpool. We are going to test against them as well in Villa Park... which team is, in this moment, better than the other in the table.

“We have the same points. Of course, it’s Liverpool and it’s going to be very difficult, and it’s a huge challenge.” AFP