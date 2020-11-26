Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

BUENOS AIRES (REUTERS) - Argentina football legend Diego Maradona died of a heart attack on Wednesday (Nov 25), his lawyer said.

Maradona, 60, had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago.

He suffered a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, Argentinian media and acquaintances of the former player said.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning.

Retired Brazilian soccer star Pele was among those who mourned the Argentine player.

“Certainly, one day we’ll kick a ball together in the sky above,” he said in a brief statement.

One of the most gifted soccer players in history, Maradona’s pinnacle of glory came when he captained Argentina to win the World Cup in 1986, before plunging to misery when he was kicked out the 1994 World Cup for doping.

Years of drug use, overeating and alcoholism truncated a stellar career and altered his appearance from a lithe athlete who could slalom effortlessly through teams to a bloated addict who nearly died of cocaine-induced heart failure in 2000.

Holder of the record for most games played at a FIFA World Cup as a captain - 16.



And also, sharing the record with Harry Kane, the most goals scored at a World Cup as a captain - 6. pic.twitter.com/J0XNBg3y09 — Guinness World Records 2021 Out Now (@GWR) November 25, 2020

Reactions

Italian club Napoli, where Maradona played from 1984-1991

A “devastating blow” for both city and club. “We are in mourning. We feel like a boxer who has been knocked out. We are in shock.” “Always in our hearts. Ciao Diego.”

Brazil football great Pele

“Sad news to lose a friend like that. May God give enough strength to his family. For sure, one day we will kick a ball together in heaven.”

Former England striker Gary Lineker

“By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego”

Argentina’s football association

“Argentina’s football association, through its president Claudio Tapia, shares its deepest pain over the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts.”

Former Argentina teammate Oswaldo Ardilles

“Thank dear Dieguito for your friendship, for your football, sublime, without comparison. Simply, the best football player in the history of football. So many enjoyable moments together. Impossible to say which one was the best. RIP my dear friend.”

Former Argentina player Javier Mascherano

“Eternal thanks Diego for everything you have given us. Rest in peace. You won it all.”