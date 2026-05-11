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Argentine forward Dybala unsure of Roma future

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Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Genoa - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - December 29, 2025 AS Roma's Paulo Dybala in action REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli

Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Genoa - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - December 29, 2025 AS Roma's Paulo Dybala in action REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli

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May 11 - Argentine striker Paulo Dybala said Sunday's Serie A derby against Lazio may be his last home game for AS Roma, who have not approached him to discuss his future.

The 32-year-old international, who spent seven years at Juventus, joined Roma in 2022 and helped them reach the Europa League final in his debut season.

Dybala has struggled with injuries this season, however, including hamstring problems, and he underwent knee surgery in March, forcing him  to miss nearly four months of the campaign.

"The truth is, I’d like to know something myself, but the club hasn’t approached me yet. The contract says the derby will probably be my last match in front of the Roma fans... we’ll see what happens at the end of the season," Dybala told Sky Italia.

Dybala claimed an assist as Roma beat Parma 3-2 to go level on points with fourth-placed AC Milan, a big step in their bid for a Champions League spot.

"We’ve shown the determination and desire we have to secure a place in the Champions League. We know it doesn’t depend solely on us, but we’ll fight until the end," he added. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.