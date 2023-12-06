Argentina’s Lionel Messi named Time’s Athlete of the Year for 2023

LOS ANGELES – Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been named Time magazine’s Athlete of the Year for 2023 after winning the prestigious Ballon d’Or for a record-extending eighth time, and elevating the profile of football in the United States with his move to Inter Miami.

Time said the superstar forward, in his short time in the country, had already had a transformative impact on the American sporting landscape, which has been historically slow to embrace football.

Messi played a key role in guiding Argentina to their first World Cup title in 36 years when they beat defending champions France in the 2022 final in Qatar.

The 36-year-old had no shortage of offers when he left Paris Saint-Germain earlier in 2023, but he chose to sign for Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Miami despite being linked with his former team Barcelona and a big-money move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

“The truth is that fortunately, I had several options on the table that were interesting, and I had to analyse them and think, even weigh them up with my family, before making the final decision to come to Miami,” Messi told Time.

“I tried to return (to Barcelona), and it did not happen. It was Saudi Arabia or MLS, and both options seemed very interesting to me.”

He made an instant impact at Miami, scoring 10 goals in seven Leagues Cup appearances as he spurred them to victory in the cross-border tournament which features MLS teams as well as sides from Mexico.

Messi finished the season with 11 goals in 14 appearances across all competitions, but an injury towards the end of the campaign meant he was unable to help Miami force their way into the play-offs.

His arrival in the US also made waves off the pitch, causing a massive spike in searches for match dates and tickets to see him in action, with fans also buying up his official pink Miami shirt.

The price of tickets to Miami games skyrocketed, while Apple TV, which has a 10-year partnership with the MLS, saw a significant increase in subscriptions, according to research firm Antenna.

Statistics also showed that the broadcaster’s viewership on the day of his debut had jumped by 110,000, a 1,700 per cent increase over the previous day.

“Messi managed to do what once seemed impossible – turning the US into a soccer country,” Time wrote.

Simone Biles, LeBron James and the United States women’s football team have won the award in recent years, with Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees winning in 2022. REUTERS, AFP