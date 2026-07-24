Argentina's behaviour at World Cup final 'intolerable', says Spain coach De la Fuente

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July 24 - World Cup-winning Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was appalled by the conduct of Argentina's players after their 1-0 loss in Sunday's final, which led to a brawl between the two teams and triggered an investigation by FIFA.

At the final whistle, Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes clashed with several Spanish players, including defender Eric Garcia and midfielder Gavi, starting the brawl. The teams had to be physically separated, with Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni trying to calm down the players.

FIFA has appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to investigate the incident.

"I find it intolerable and unacceptable from players of that calibre, whom I had been praising in the days before and who have a magnificent coach," De la Fuente told Spanish public broadcaster TVE on Thursday.

"I want to highlight our behaviour in the face of that kind of aggression and provocation. Our players always kept their composure and behaved like true professionals."

Reuters has contacted the Argentine Football Association for comment on De la Fuente's comments.

Argentina's assistant coach Roberto Ayala apologised on Wednesday for his part in the altercation in the aftermath of the final.

De la Fuente, who also led Spain to the European Championship in 2024, said managing the national team in the 2030 World Cup co-hosted by the country will be "the greatest source of pride for any coach." REUTERS