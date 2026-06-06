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Argentina's Balerdi out of World Cup with calf injury

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Oct 10, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Argentina defender Leonardo Balerdi (2) hits a header against Venezuela during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Oct 10, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Argentina defender Leonardo Balerdi (2) hits a header against Venezuela during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

REUTERS

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June 6 - Argentina defender Leonardo Balerdi will miss the World Cup after suffering a calf injury on his right leg, the team announced on Saturday.

Balerdi was named in Argentina's 26-man squad last week after consistent performances with Olympique de Marseille, with whom he made 36 appearances across all competitions.

"Defender Leonardo Balerdi suffered a muscle injury in the soleus of his right leg and will not be able to be part of the squad that will play the World Cup," Argentina said in a statement.

"Hang in there, stay strong, and get well soon."

Argentina have not announced a replacement yet for the 27-year-old centre back who has 11 caps. They play Honduras in a friendly match later on Saturday.

The defending champions will open their Group J campaign against Algeria on June 16 before facing Austria and Jordan. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.