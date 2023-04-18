Argentina to replace Indonesia as Under-20 World Cup hosts, says Fifa

BUENOS AIRES – Argentina will host the Under-20 World Cup from May 20 to June 11, football’s world governing body Fifa announced on Monday, after taking the tournament from Indonesia less than two months before kick-off.

Having been awarded hosting rights, Argentina will also participate in Indonesia’s place. The South Americans had failed to qualify on merit.

“Fifa is delighted to announce that this year’s edition of the Fifa Under-20 World Cup will take place in Argentina, as the home of the world champions opens its doors to tomorrow’s superstars of world football,” Fifa president Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

“I would like to thank the AFA (Argentine Football Association), its president Claudio Tapia, as well as the governmental authorities, for their commitment to hosting this magnificent event at such short notice.

“Having this year’s edition taking place in a country that lives and breathes football will be a tremendous inspiration for the stars of tomorrow.”

Fifa withdrew hosting rights from Indonesia in March after protests against Israel’s participation in the tournament.

Indonesia and Israel do not have formal diplomatic relations, and support for the Palestinian cause in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation runs high.

The governor of Bali had refused to host the Israelis, while protesters marched in the capital of Jakarta waving Indonesian and Palestinian flags, demanding that Israel should not be allowed to participate.

Fifa barred Indonesia from hosting the Under-20 World Cup as a result, which caused anger and dismay among fans and players in the football-mad country.

Last week, Fifa also said that it had frozen the development fund allocated for Indonesia’s football association.

The body added it “provisionally recommended a restriction on” the use of Fifa Forward funds for the South-east Asian country and would reconsider lifting the sanction only after reviewing Indonesia’s plan to improve on Indonesian football.

PSSI (Football Association of Indonesia) chief Erick Thohir said in a statement that the “administrative sanction” would impact PSSI’s “operational needs” but did not give further details, reiterating President Joko Widodo’s instruction for him to transform the sport, which includes renovating over 20 stadiums.

“Indonesia could avoid the severe penalty of being exiled from world soccer,” he said.

“This is more like a yellow card, not a red card.”