Argentina to play Mauritania in World Cup warm-up

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BUENOS AIRES, March 20 - Argentina will face Mauritania this month in a World Cup warm-up match, the country's Football Association (AFA) said on Friday.

Argentina had been due to play Spain in the "Finalissima" in Qatar, but the game was cancelled due to the conflict in the Middle East.

"The national team will play a friendly against Mauritania as the squad begins its farewell to fans before departing to defend its World Cup title," the AFA said in a statement.

The match will be played at Boca Juniors' La Bombonera stadium on March 27. Mauritania had been scheduled to face Palestine in Morocco, but that game was also cancelled due to the conflict

Argentina had planned a friendly against Guatemala on March 31, but that match was cancelled after failing to receive FIFA approval because Guatemala were already scheduled to face Algeria in Italy.

Argentina begin their World Cup title defence on June 16 against Algeria. REUTERS