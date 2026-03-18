Argentina to play friendly against Guatemala following Finalissima cancellation

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BUENOS AIRES, March 17 - The Argentine national soccer team will host Guatemala on March 31 in a friendly match that will serve as a farewell to its fans ahead of summer's World Cup, and following the 'Finalissima' cancellation, the local federation said on Tuesday.

"See you in Argentina! Following the cancellation of the Finalissima, Lionel Scaloni’s squad will travel to the country for a week of intense team training and to play a friendly match on Tuesday, March 31, against Guatemala," the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said in a statement.

The contest between European champions Spain and Copa America winners Argentina was scheduled for March 27 in Doha. However, the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran have affected countries throughout the Gulf, forcing several sporting events to be cancelled due to safety concerns.

The AFA also indicated that in coming days it will announce the players called up and the stadium where the final home match will be played before the start of the World Cup, which will take place between June and July in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. REUTERS