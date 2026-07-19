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Argentina-Spain tickets soar near $13k for World Cup final

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An Argentina fan holds a sign for a match ticket.

An Argentina fan holds a sign for a match ticket.

PHOTO: REUTERS

NEW YORK - Ticket prices for the World Cup final between defending champion Argentina and Spain continued to soar, approaching US$10,000 (S$12,900) just 24 hours before the July 19 match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The get-in price has risen 34 per cent over the past three days, reaching US$9,627 by 3pm ET on July 18, according to ticket tracking service TicketData.com.

After the get-in price dropped as low as US$6,636 on July 13, the three-day average rebounded to US$7,612 by July 17.

By comparison, the get-in price for Argentina’s semifinal victory over England settled at US$3,177 by kickoff, while France’s win over Spain commanded less than half that at US$1,315.

The get-in price for the July 18 third-place match between France and England in Miami closed at US$634, having plummeted 50 per cent over the past three days.

The July 19 final will kick off at 3pm at the New York New Jersey Stadium between a pair of global powerhouses. It will conclude the largest World Cup in history, with the White House confirming that President Donald Trump will attend.

The get-in price for tickets to the final peaked at US$13,650 back in October before dipping as low as US$6,336 a month later. They had risen back to above US$8,000 when the tournament began on June 11 and the get-in price reached US$12,129 on June 23 before declining again.

Through 102 matches across 16 cities, the median get-in price has been US$916. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.