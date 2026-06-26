Argentina set to rotate squad against eliminated Jordan, may rest Lionel Messi

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Argentina's Nico Paz comes on as a substitute to replace Lionel Messi during their 3-0 win over Algeria on June 16.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Argentina head into their final Group J match against Jordan on June 27 with one eye already on the knockout stage, while their rivals will be eager to sign off their first World Cup campaign on a positive note in what is effectively a dead rubber.

The South Americans have secured top spot in the group and a place in the round of 32 after beating Algeria 3-0 and Austria 2-0, with Lionel Messi scoring all five of their goals.

Before facing the Group H runners-up in Miami on July 3, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni is expected to rotate his squad against Jordan.

Messi himself could be rested, with Nico Paz in line to step in for the talisman, who turned 39 on June 24 and had recently recovered from a muscle strain.

“The idea is to give most players a chance to play. I think they deserve it and, whenever the match allows it, we will do so,” Scaloni told reporters.

Players returning from recent injuries – including striker Julian Alvarez, left back Nicolas Tagliafico and midfielder Leandro Paredes – may get increased minutes.

“I didn’t arrive in the best shape to play the friendlies, but I feel very good now. Supporting the team and filling the role that was given to me,” said Alvarez, who came on as a substitute in the first two matches.

Defender Cristian Romero is likely to miss out after being forced off with an injury in the win over Austria, with veteran Nicolas Otamendi expected to replace him.

Argentina’s defence has yet to face a significant test, and uncertainties in the sector remain.

Jordan, making their tournament debut, were eliminated following a 3-1 defeat by Austria and a 2-1 loss to Algeria, but coach Jamal Sellami said the clash against the defending champions would be an opportunity for his side to leave a great mark.

Sellami said his players’ inexperience may have cost them in the defeat by Algeria, but that he was proud of their World Cup campaign despite the early exit.

Argentina and Jordan meet in Arlington, Texas, while Austria and Algeria play at the same time in Kansas City. REUTERS