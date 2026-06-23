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Argentina select Molina to replace Montiel for Austria clash

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Argentina Training - Sporting KC Training Centre, Kansas City, Kansas, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Argentina's Nahuel Molina during training REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Argentina Training - Sporting KC Training Centre, Kansas City, Kansas, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Argentina's Nahuel Molina during training REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

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ARLINGTON, Texas, June 22 - Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has made one change to his starting lineup from the side that won 3-0 against Algeria in their World Cup opener for the meeting with Austria in Dallas with Nahuel Molina replacing Gonzalo Montiel.

* Ralf Rangnick has made three changes to the Austria team that won 3-1 against Jordan, with Kevin Danso, Paul Wanner and Michael Gregoritsch coming in for Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene and Sasa Kalajdzic.

* Lionel Messi will play for Argentina for the 201st time, extending his record as his nation's most capped player.

* Marcel Sabitzer will make his 100th appearance for Austria and starts in midfield alongside Romano Schmid.

Lineups:

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, Facundo Medina, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo de Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Lionel Messi, Thiago Almada, Lautaro Martinez

Austria: Alexander Schlager; Kevin Danso, Stefan Posch, David Alaba, Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald, Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer, Paul Wanner, Michael Gregoritsch REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.