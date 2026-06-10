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Lionel Messi among Argentina players whose passport details were leaked in security oversight

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The passport details of every player in the Argentina squad, including Lionel Messi, were leaked because of a security oversight.

The passport details of every player in the Argentina squad, including Lionel Messi, were leaked because of a security oversight.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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A security oversight leaked the passport details of every player in the Argentina squad for the June 9 pre-World Cup warmup friendly against Iceland, including Lionel Messi, media reports said.

The passport numbers, listed on the official team sheet, should have been blurred before being released to the media and the public. But in Alabama’s Jordan-Hare Stadium, they were circulated without redaction.

Reuters has contacted the Argentinian Football Federation and FIFA for comment.

Argentina won the match 3-0 in front of over 88,000 people, as Messi marked his return from a hamstring injury by scoring within two minutes of coming on in the second half.

Lautaro Martinez was fouled in the box after receiving a through ball from Messi.

Messi calmly converted the resulting penalty to put his team 2-0 ahead, becoming Argentina’s oldest goalscorer at the age of 38 years and 11 months, two months older than Angel Labruna, who had held the previous record since 1957.

Argentina will kick off their title defence with a Group J match against Algeria on June 16. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.