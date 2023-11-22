Argentina hand Brazil third straight loss after crowd trouble at Maracana

RIO DE JANEIRO - Nicolas Otamendi scored with a towering header to give Argentina a 1-0 away win over Brazil in a bad-tempered World Cup qualifier that was delayed by half an hour on Tuesday after police clashed with fans at Maracana Stadium.

Defender Otamendi scored from a Giovani Lo Celso corner in the 63rd minute with Argentina's only shot on target and Brazil's misery was compounded when midfielder Joelinton was sent off for hitting Rodrigo de Paul in the face in the 82nd minute.

The world champions handed their fiercest rivals a third consecutive loss as Brazil came into the match having conceded back-to-back defeats in World Cup qualifiers for the first time in their history.

It was also Brazil's first ever home loss in a World Cup qualifier. Argentina top the standings on 15 points with Brazil eight points behind in sixth place, the last spot that guarantees a berth at the 2026 finals. REUTERS

