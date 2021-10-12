Argentina close in on rivals and leaders Brazil

BUENOS AIRES • Two goals in the minutes before half-time, one of them a fortuitous lob from Lionel Messi, helped Argentina on their way to a comfortable 3-0 win over Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

Seven minutes before the break Messi floated a 35-metre pass into the area but it was missed by both advancing striker Nicolas Gonzalez and goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and somehow sneaked into the net.

Six minutes later Lautaro Martinez swung and missed a chance on the edge of the box but the loose ball fell into the path of Rodrigo de Paul who made no mistake. Martinez made up for the miss when he converted a low cross from de Paul 17 minutes into the second half.

"We played a great game," said Messi. "Everything worked out perfectly. Uruguay wait for you and they generate danger. Once we got the first goal we started to find space and the goals appeared."

The win, combined with Brazil's 0-0 draw at Colombia, narrows the gap between leaders Brazil and second-placed Argentina to six points at the top of the 10-team South American qualifying group.

The top four teams qualify automatically for Qatar and the fifth-placed side go into an inter-regional play-off.

Uruguay, who ended the day in fourth spot, were unbeaten in eight matches coming into Sunday's match.

They took the game to their rivals, with Luis Suarez coming close thrice in the first half hour, including one thunderous shot that came back off the post.

Argentina grew as the game went on, though, with Giovani lo Celso passing up a golden chance to open the scoring when he missed an open goal. La Albiceleste are now unbeaten in 24 games.

Despite the return of Neymar in Barranquilla, hosts Colombia ended Brazil's perfect record - they had won their first nine qualifiers, scoring 22 goals in the process - and collected a valuable point.

The Selecao are still almost certain to qualify for next year's Finals as they maintain a 13-point lead over fifth-placed Colombia.

"Neymar did well as the team's leader," said coach Tite, but "he was well marshalled" by a Colombian side who have "more technical qualities than other teams".

Neymar was at the heart of much of Brazil's attacks, including a chance for Fred on the edge of the area, but the defensive midfielder blazed over the bar from 18 metres.

Colombia grew more adventurous in the second half and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker saved efforts from Mateus Uribe and Juan Quintero, while Radamel Falcao had the ball in the net 20 minutes from time but it was disallowed for a foul on Eder Militao.

Elsewhere, Chile beat Paraguay 2-0 for their first win in eight qualifying matches to keep their slender hopes of qualifying alive.

The Chileans, who missed out on Russia in 2018, are on 10 points, just five behind Colombia.

