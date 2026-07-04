Straitstimes.com header logo

Argentina beat Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time thriller

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MIAMI, July 3 - Argentina beat Cape Verde 3-2 in their World Cup last-32 clash which went into extra time on Friday, with an own goal in the 111th minute giving the reigning champions the win.

• Lionel Messi had opened the scoring when he latched on to a long ball in behind the defence from Lisandro Martinez.

• Deroy Duarte equalised in the 59th minute with a low shot as Cape Verde forced extra time.

• Martinez made it 2-1 from a corner in the first half of extra time.

• Sidny Cabral scored Cape Verde's second equaliser with a stunning curling effort from the edge of the box in the 103rd minute.

• Cristian Romero's header from Messi's corner in the 111th minute was deflected in off Diney Borges for an own goal to give Argentina the win.

• Argentina will play Egypt in the last 16. REUTERS

See more on

Cape Verde

World Cup

Argentina

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.