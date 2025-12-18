Straitstimes.com header logo

Argentina and Spain to face off in 2026 'Finalissima' in Qatar

Dec 18 - European Championship winners Spain will face Copa America champions Argentina ‍in ​the 'Finalissima' game in Qatar ‍in March next year, European soccer body ​UEFA ​announced on Thursday.

The contest between the two continental champions was revived ‍in 2021 when UEFA and South American ​confederation CONMEBOL ⁠strongly opposed FIFA's plans for a biennial World Cup.

Lionel Messi's Argentina outclassed Italy 3-0 in ​the 2022 contest and the South American side ‌will return to ​the Lusail Stadium in Qatar where they were crowned world champions three years ago.

The match will be held on March 27, 2026, with the ‍game kicking off at 9 p.m. ​local time.

Spain and Argentina have met ​14 times, with both teams ‌winning six times each. REUTERS

