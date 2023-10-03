Are the new-look PSG serious Champions League contenders?

PARIS – A summer of change has left Paris Saint-Germain with a revamped squad, shorn of some of their biggest stars, and for now they remain a work in progress in what could be Kylian Mbappe’s final season in the French capital.

PSG travel to face Newcastle United in the Champions League on Wednesday in a tie that is essentially the first meeting of the clubs backed by Qatar and Saudi Arabia respectively.

The French giants already have the upper hand in a tough Group F after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 a fortnight ago, while Newcastle drew 0-0 with AC Milan.

Avoid defeat at St James’ Park and Luis Enrique’s team will be well on course to qualify for the knockout stage.

Yet PSG’s revenue, far greater than that of their group rivals, means they should not be struggling to reach the last 16 and getting beyond this stage has never been the problem anyway in recent years.

The problem has been after that, with the Parisians losing in the last 16 five times in seven seasons.

Appointed in July, Enrique won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2015 and his remit is to at least take PSG back into the latter stages while continuing their domestic dominance.

However, winning the competition “is not something we are obsessed with at all, that’s finished”, insisted president Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently.

“We are in the middle of building a new identity, our own style and way of playing, and a new culture,” he said.

“That is what we wanted to do, and results will follow.”

Lionel Messi, Neymar, Marco Verratti and Sergio Ramos were the headline names to leave a club who previously put too much focus on superstar signings.

While Mbappe stayed going into the final year of his deal after a contract dispute that overshadowed the summer, PSG spent huge sums on new faces who should help make for a better-balanced squad around him.

Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembele, signed for a combined €140 million (S$201.7 million), are French international forwards who are close to Mbappe.

Uruguayan Manuel Ugarte looks like the sort of combative midfielder they have desperately lacked in recent years.

Enrique has set his side up in a 4-3-3, putting the focus on dominating the ball and aggressive counter-pressing. When it has worked, like in wins over Lyon, Marseille and against Dortmund, PSG have been very impressive.

They average 71 per cent possession in their games so far, a big increase on last season.