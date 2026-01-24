Arbeloa hopes Monaco thrashing can be turning point in Real Madrid's season

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 23 - Real Madrid's 6-1 demolition of Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in the Champions League could mark a turning point in their season as they chase a fifth consecutive LaLiga victory, coach Alvaro Arbeloa said on Friday.

The tension that permeated the Bernabeu during Saturday's 2-0 LaLiga win over lowly Levante was absent on Tuesday, as Real delivered an inspired performance against Monaco that helped win back a crowd frustrated by recent setbacks.

Real have endured a turbulent spell, suffering a Spanish Super Cup final defeat by arch-rivals Barcelona, the subsequent departure of manager Xabi Alonso, and a shock Copa del Rey round-of-16 exit to second-tier side Albacete.

Against Monaco, however, the fans rallied behind the team - particularly Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham. Both were whistled against Levante but received loud cheers after finding the net in the European victory.

"Hopefully the match against Monaco will be the turning point we need," Arbeloa told reporters ahead of Saturday's LaLiga clash at Villarreal.

"It was our moment to step up, to bring joy ... They did it, and it's very important for achieving our goals."

Real sit second in LaLiga with 48 points from 20 matches, one point behind leaders Barcelona, who host bottom-placed Real Oviedo on Sunday. Villarreal are third on 41.

"It's a very important match because of the opponent and what it means," the 43-year-old Spaniard added.

"It's three points that give you confidence in one of the most difficult away games. We have to give our best."

The coach will have attacker Brahim Diaz available again following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations, days after the 26-year-old's penalty miss contributed to Morocco's 1-0 defeat in the final against Senegal.

"I'm very happy to have him with us," Arbeloa said.

"He's already shown his abilities here, he showed it in the AFCON. He can give us a lot, he has great maturity and mentality." REUTERS