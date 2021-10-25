Antonio torments Spurs again as Hammers win 1-0

LONDON • West Ham yesterday handed Tottenham their fourth English Premier League London derby defeat this season as Michail Antonio scored in the second half to earn his side a 1-0 win.

The Hammers provisionally moved up to fourth with 17 points while Spurs - who also lost to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal - fell to sixth as Nuno Espirito Santo's side failed to record a shot after the break for the third time this term, more than any other team.

Beaten by Vitesse in the Europa Conference League last Thursday, Spurs once again failed to produce a cohesive display.

Pablo Fornals' acrobatic effort forced a fine save from Hugo Lloris in the early stages at the London Stadium.

Lucas Moura was inches away from putting the visitors ahead when he turned to fire just wide, while Son Heung-min's penetrating run ended with a shot straight at Lukasz Fabianski.

Tomas Soucek, normally deadly in the air, was unable to hit the target as he headed Fornals' cross narrowly wide at the far post.

Tanguy Ndombele headed too close to Fabianski and Harry Kane was denied when his header was pushed over the bar on the stroke of half-time, as the sides went into the interval deadlocked.

In the second half, Lloris had to make a brilliant save when Fornals' effort took a deflection off Eric Dier.

But the hosts finally made the breakthrough in the 72nd minute as Antonio evaded Kane and poked home from Aaron Cresswell's corner, making it 10 goals in 10 games against Spurs for the striker.

This is now David Moyes' best start to a season since the 2004-05 campaign with Everton.

Their 17-point haul after nine matches is also their best return since 2015-16, when they went finished seventh under Slaven Bilic.

52 All 52 of Michail Antonio's EPL goals have been scored from inside the penalty area. Only Tim Cahill (56) and Chicharito (53) have scored more EPL goals from inside the box.

West Ham continue to show they are capable of building on last season, when they finished sixth and qualified for the Europa League.

Tottenham, who came in seventh, look no closer to ending their two-year Champions League drought.

However, Nuno went on the defensive after being questioned over his side's lack of offensive output in the second half, claiming they were still "the better team".

On their inability to test Fabianski, he said: "Because West Ham defend in the box with a lot of men. Not much space.

"Should've moved the ball faster and go to wide areas. Always difficult when all men behind the ball, difficult to find spaces and gaps."

Across London, Leicester won 2-1 at Brentford to extend their unbeaten league run to four games and move up to ninth spot.

The Foxes took the lead when the ball dropped to Youri Tielemans 20 metres from goal and the Belgium midfielder unleashed a ferocious shot into the top corner in the 14th minute.

Mathias Jorgensen rose above two markers to head Brentford's equaliser past Kasper Schmeichel from a near-post corner in the 60th minute.

However, James Maddison had the perfect response to his critics, with an easy tap-in in the 73rd minute for his first goal since February.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE