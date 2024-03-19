Antoine Griezmann record run ends with France forward injured for friendlies

PARIS – It is rare that France are without Antoine Griezmann, but the forward was on March 18 ruled out of friendlies against Germany and Chile with an ankle sprain.

This means that the Atletico Madrid star will end his record run of playing 84 consecutive games for Les Bleus.

Griezmann will be absent from the French squad for the first time since November 2016, as France play their final friendlies before Euro 2024 from June 14-July 14.

The 32-year-old has appeared on the pitch for France in every match since a friendly against England in June 2017, when the forward was an unused sub.

Lazio’s Matteo Guendouzi has been called up for the first time since the last World Cup in place of 127-cap Griezmann, who has scored 44 goals for France.

Coach Didier Deschamps has described Griezmann as “not irreplaceable but essential” for the France set-up, but accepted the recommendations of the team doctor, the French football federation said.

The forward missed four games for Atletico before returning last week and scoring in the Champions League against Inter Milan, with the Spanish side advancing to the quarter-finals on penalties.

He also came on at half-time in the 3-0 defeat against Barcelona in La Liga on March 17.

“Antoine has a problem with his ankle, which reacted even though he played (just) 45 minutes (against Barca),” Deschamps said.

Guendouzi has played seven times for France, scoring one goal. He last played in the final group match in the Qatar World Cup, a 1-0 defeat against Tunisia.

“With Antoine’s qualities we’re not going to find a player who has his characteristics,” Deschamps added.

“A replacement position for position is very, very, very difficult to find. We will arrange things differently.”

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan is also an injury doubt while Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembele is recovering from a punctured eardrum.

Deschamps said he was optimistic for Adrien Rabiot, Lucas Hernandez and Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool defender Konate has not played the last three matches for the English club and was also absent for France in September and November due to injury.