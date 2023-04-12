Anthony Martial ready to start games, says Man United boss Erik ten Hag

LONDON – Marcus Rashford is out injured, but Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has kept his cards close to his chest on whether he will accelerate Anthony Martial’s return to his starting line-up.
United are preparing to welcome La Liga side Sevilla to Old Trafford on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.
The Red Devils head into the match on the back of successive English Premier League victories over Brentford and Everton – keeping clean sheets in both matches – which came after a loss to Newcastle United.
Martial, who is the team’s preferred No. 9, has been struggling with injuries all season and played limited minutes in the last three games on his return to the team.
The Frenchman could, however, start against Sevilla with top scorer Rashford sidelined.
“He is ready to start,” said ten Hag.
“The advantage was we could bring Martial back slowly, giving him minutes, I think already against Everton he was ready to start the game.
“But we don’t have to force things. We are careful.”
The United boss also praised the impact that Martial can bring whenever the striker is involved.
“The time he needs for a goal is less. When he’s in the team, we play our best football and we have our best results as a team,” he said.
“I defend him because I point to the stats and see how he contributes.”
United, who won the League Cup in February, are still in two Cup competitions. They will also take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-finals on April 23.
Ten Hag’s men have the momentum, but will have a busy month ahead, playing another five more games after the Sevilla clash on Thursday.
Fatigue could play a part but United already have experience beating Spanish sides in the Europa League this season.
They won their group-stage away encounter at Real Sociedad, defeated giants Barcelona in the knockout round play-offs with two impressive performances, before overcoming Real Betis in the round of 16 and now Sevilla stand in their way.
Ten Hag will be wary that United have never beaten the La Liga outfit in three previous European encounters, including in the single-game semi-final (due to Covid-19) of this competition in 2020.
The Dutchman, in his first season in charge, would exceed expectations if he can win three Cups and finish in the top four of the Premier League, but first his team will have to get past Sevilla.
“We want to play dynamic and surprise opponents. Make it difficult to read our game,” he added.
“We defend with 11 and attack with 11. So we work on that every day and every game – we have to improve every game.”
Besides Rashford, who is out for “a few games” due to a muscle issue, the home side will also be without the injured Luke Shaw. But there are positives, as Casemiro is back from suspension, while Christian Eriksen, like Martial, is back fit again.
As for Sevilla, Lucas Ocampos also returns from suspension, but Joan Jordan and Jesus Corona are out injured.
It has been a disappointing domestic campaign for the Spanish side, who are in 13th in the La Liga standings.
Sevilla have finished fourth in their last three campaigns, but will have to win the Europa League this season to be back in the Champions League again next term.
That is not to say that they cannot do it, as they have won the competition a record six times, and the mood is confident in the Sevilla camp.
“I’m convinced that, in Europe, Sevilla are respected more than in La Liga, because of what they have done in the Europa League, with a lot of titles quite recently,” said coach Jose Luis Mendilibar.
Veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic agreed, adding: “(We’re doing) quite well in European competition, unlike the national league. Here in the city, people say the Europa League is Sevilla’s competition. It’s something which belongs to us because we have won it six times in the last 15 or so years. It is somehow our competition.” AFP