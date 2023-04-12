Anthony Martial ready to start games, says Man United boss Erik ten Hag

LONDON – Marcus Rashford is out injured, but Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has kept his cards close to his chest on whether he will accelerate Anthony Martial’s return to his starting line-up.

United are preparing to welcome La Liga side Sevilla to Old Trafford on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.

The Red Devils head into the match on the back of successive English Premier League victories over Brentford and Everton – keeping clean sheets in both matches – which came after a loss to Newcastle United.

Martial, who is the team’s preferred No. 9, has been struggling with injuries all season and played limited minutes in the last three games on his return to the team.

The Frenchman could, however, start against Sevilla with top scorer Rashford sidelined.

“He is ready to start,” said ten Hag.

“The advantage was we could bring Martial back slowly, giving him minutes, I think already against Everton he was ready to start the game.

“But we don’t have to force things. We are careful.”

The United boss also praised the impact that Martial can bring whenever the striker is involved.

“The time he needs for a goal is less. When he’s in the team, we play our best football and we have our best results as a team,” he said.

“I defend him because I point to the stats and see how he contributes.”

United, who won the League Cup in February, are still in two Cup competitions. They will also take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-finals on April 23.

Ten Hag’s men have the momentum, but will have a busy month ahead, playing another five more games after the Sevilla clash on Thursday.

Fatigue could play a part but United already have experience beating Spanish sides in the Europa League this season.

They won their group-stage away encounter at Real Sociedad, defeated giants Barcelona in the knockout round play-offs with two impressive performances, before overcoming Real Betis in the round of 16 and now Sevilla stand in their way.