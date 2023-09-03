Anthony Elanga’s strike fires Nottingham Forest to win over Chelsea

LONDON – There is still much for Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino to work on as the Blues fell to their second defeat in four English Premier League matches on Saturday, a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.

Forest winger Anthony Elanga, who joined from Manchester United in the recently concluded transfer window, scored the only goal of the match in the 48th minute as the visitors clinched their second win this term.

Pochettino, who was appointed in the summer, has seen his side draw 1-1 with Liverpool, lose 3-1 to West Ham United, before what seemed to be a confidence-boosting win over Luton Town.

It was not to be on Saturday, as they had 21 shots but only two on target.

“Credit to the players for that. You don’t come here and plan to dominate possession but you do know if you come here and do certain things well, you can create chances,” said Forest manager Steve Cooper.

“We were good for the clean sheet and... how tactically we were set up when we won the ball.

“(Taiwo Awoniyi) with the assist and Anthony with the finish, it’s something we prepared for.

“A long overdue away result (and first league win over Chelsea since 1997), and pleased for the fans.”

With the victory, Forest ended their 12-game winless run on the road in the Premier League.

Elsewhere, champions Manchester City, led by Erling Haaland’s hat-trick, made it a perfect four wins from four as they beat Fulham 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Julian Alvarez opened the scoring in the 31st minute, but Tim Ream equalised just two minutes later.

Nathan Ake then put City in front in first-half stoppage time with a controversial goal, when his header glanced past his fellow defender Manuel Akanji before finding the back of the net.

The goal was reviewed by the VAR (video assistant referee), but was eventually allowed to stand despite Akanji appearing to be in an offside position while also impeding goalkeeper Bernd Leno’s view of the ball.

Haaland then made sure of all three points with his three goals – his 19th senior hat-trick – after the break, the second of which was a penalty. The Norwegian hotshot now has six league goals this season.

At Turf Moor, newly promoted Burnley’s winless start continued as Vincent Kompany’s men were thrashed 5-2 by Tottenham Hotspur, with captain Son Heung-min also scoring a hat-trick – his first goals of the season.

The hosts scored first, however, via Lyle Foster, before goals from Son and Cristian Romero made it 2-1 at half-time.

After the interval, James Maddison made it three for Ange Postecoglou’s side and Son scored two more in the 63rd and 66th minute.

There was a consolation goal for Burnley as Josh Brownhill scored in stoppage time.

In the early kick-off, new signing Cameron Archer scored one goal and created another as Sheffield United played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Everton – both sides earned their first points of the season at Bramall Lane.

The Toffees took the lead through Abdoulaye Doucoure, scoring their first goal this term in their fourth fixture.

But forward Archer, on his league debut following a move from Aston Villa, equalised before forcing an own goal from visiting goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Everton have been creating chances and found an equaliser of their own through Arnaut Danjuma on 55 minutes as they ended a run of three straight league defeats.

