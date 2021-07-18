Another stag has virus

A second Tampines Rovers player has tested positive for Covid-19 after the team's return from Uzbekistan.

The Stags had played six Asian Champions League (ACL) group-stage matches in Tashkent from June 25 to July 10 before returning home on Monday.

In a statement, the Singapore Premier League (SPL) club confirmed that another member of the travelling squad has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The midfielder is now warded at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The statement said: "After having previously tested negative, this squad member came down with a fever in the quarantine hotel yesterday. He was brought to hospital yesterday evening for observation. Earlier today, tests confirmed that he was Covid-19 positive.

"His condition is currently stable and the club will issue further updates if and when applicable. Please join us in wishing our affected colleagues a speedy and complete recovery."

On Wednesday, The Straits Times reported that one of the Stags' defenders, who is believed to be unvaccinated and is asymptomatic, was under observation at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after testing positive for the virus.

ST understands that the first player is recovering well and that the rest of the Stags' squad are all serving a two-week quarantine at various designated quarantine hotels around the island in accordance with the Ministry of Health's protocols.

The players in quarantine have been provided with Covid-19 test kits and are to report their status to club officials daily.

Meanwhile, the SPL resumed after the lengthy international break with a 1-1 draw between the Young Lions and Tanjong Pagar at the Jurong East Stadium.

The match was attended by 227 fans, who gained entry by either showing that they had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or producing proof of a negative test result.

They were allowed to purchase a match ticket only after fulfilling the Covid status checks. Following a temperature check and TraceTogether check-in, they were led into the stands.

It was the first time this season that fans had to prove their vaccination or Covid-free status before attending a game. The other guideline in place was the cap on 250 spectators.

Tanjong Pagar general manager Desmund Khusnin said that his club, who were the home team in this fixture, had deployed eight extra personnel to cope with the return of fans and the various checks.

Six were deployed to ensure fans observed safe-distancing measures in the stands while two were outside to check fans before they entered the stadium.

Khusnin said: "As long as we are able to welcome the fans back, we are more than happy to provide additional resources to ensure all safety precautions and checks are in place. Having any number of fans is a great boost for our players."

Chua Sin Khiang, 50, who arrived an hour early for the 5.30pm kick-off, said he was happy to be able to watch live football again.

Said Chua, who is fully vaccinated: "I've only been able to follow matches via the live streams and I miss the feeling of watching games in person.

"I'm glad that I've already received two doses (of the vaccine) and it was quite seamless to just come here, show my proof and get in."

British nationals Lee Mann, 31 and Ben Abboudi, 28, told ST that they went to a nearby pharmacy to purchase a self-test kit.

The duo showed the proof of their negative tests to the counter personnel and were allowed entry into the stadium.

Said Abboudi: "When the news was out that we could watch the matches, we made plans to get a test kit on the day of the match, get tested and then make our way to the stadium.

"Since coming to Singapore earlier this year, we have been waiting to watch Singapore football live and we are glad that we finally have this opportunity."