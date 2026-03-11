Angola cancel pre-World Cup friendlies against Iran, Jordan

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

March 11 - Angola have cancelled planned friendlies this month against Jordan and Iran, the Angolan Football Federation said in a statement.

They were due to take on Jordan and Iran, who have both qualified for the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the U.S later this year, in Dubai at the end of March.

"The aggravation of the current conflict in the Middle East and the consequent instability that is felt in the region meant a serious, prudent and responsible re-evaluation," the statement said.

Angolan officials said they tried to seek an alternative for the match against Jordan but "after a deep and rigorous evaluation of the financial obligations involved, the required logistical and administrative effort and the respective competitive benefit for the national team, it has been concluded that playing just one game would not rationally and strategically be justified".

Angola said they were therefore cancelling plans to play in the March international window. The country did not qualify for the 2026 World Cup and will play their next competitive fixture in September when the group qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals kick off.

They recently fired French coach Patrice Beaumelle and have yet to appoint a successor. REUTERS