Ange Postecoglou ready and waiting to confound expectations at Tottenham

SYDNEY – Ange Postecoglou has spent his coaching life confounding those who underestimate him and the social media campaign against him becoming Tottenham Hotspur manager was unlikely to bother him too much.

The 57-year-old, who is expected to be confirmed as Spurs boss, has enjoyed success pretty much wherever he has coached over the last 26 years.

Raised in Australia, the Greek-born Postecoglou is a passionate man with firm ideas of how the game should be played.

“My vision is I want to play football everyone talks about and with that, hopefully, we will have success as well,” he said in 2020 when explaining how he built a championship-winning team at Yokohama F Marinos.

That 2019 J-League success was by no means his first title but gave him enough credibility to land the Celtic job in 2021. His appointment was widely mocked, but 11 months later Celtic won the League Cup and Scottish Premiership double.

Three more trophies followed this season at Celtic, which included the Scottish Cup.

“When I came here... the opportunity for me was that the team had been dismantled so I could really build a team in the image of the football I wanted to play,” Postecoglou said.

His reputation for rebuilding teams and getting them to play in an adventurous, attacking style was built in his first job in the Australian top flight at Brisbane Roar.

Brisbane won successive A-League titles in 2011 and 2012 and he had started a similar rejuvenation project at Melbourne Victory when the Australia job fell vacant.

Eight months later, he led the Socceroos to a winless but not entirely unworthy campaign at the 2014 World Cup and the following year secured Australia’s first major title at the Asian Cup.

Postecoglou led the Socceroos to qualification for the 2018 World Cup but, frustrated that the Asian Cup triumph had not boosted Australian football, quit before the Finals and headed off to Japan.

There he expounded on a football philosophy grounded in the “Total Football” concept developed by Rinus Michels at Ajax Amsterdam in the early 1970s and built on by Johann Cruyff at Barcelona.

“Total Football is when you have the ball and everyone is involved, and the extension of that for me is that when you don’t have the ball everyone is involved as well,” Postecoglou added in that 2020 press conference.

“Some teams press aggressively but don’t have the ball much and play direct, and other teams have the ball but don’t press. We try to do both, which is not easy.”