Ange Postecoglou ‘not done yet’ as he watches Tottenham and Nottingham Forest battle relegation

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Former Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has said that he still has that drive and passion to achieve success.

SYDNEY – Ange Postecoglou said on Thursday that he was “not done yet”, while admitting it was hard to watch as the two clubs that dumped him last year battle to avoid English Premier League relegation.

The former Celtic, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest boss has been out of work since October. But the Australian is almost ready to take the plunge back into the turbulent waters of European football.

“I want to win things still. I still have that drive and passion to achieve, that hasn’t changed,” he told Australian sport’s radio station SEN.

“The fact now it’s the first time I’m coming off a bad experience – and that’s just more fuel for me.

“Wherever I go there will be plenty of scepticism – that’s brilliant, that’s what I need. Get the gloves, put the helmet on again and go really hard. I still feel like what I do still has an impact at this level.

“I’m not done yet, mate!”

Postecoglou, 60, also said that he does not know exactly where he will go next, but “I’ve got an idea”.

“I think part of it is going to be making sure that the people I work with are ready for what I’m going to deliver and that they understand me as a person and the kind of football (I play), and I see the ambition in them,” he said.

“I know whatever it is going to be, I have this thing in my head that this will be the best one I’ve done yet because of the recent experiences, maybe I needed them.”

Postecoglou oversaw the end of Spurs’ 17-year wait for a major trophy when they beat Manchester United in the 2025 Europa League final.

But poor league form meant he was still sacked after two years in the role before an ill-fated 40 days as Forest boss, after which he was axed in October.

Since his departure, both clubs have continued to struggle and are in a desperate relegation fight with Tottenham just one point above the drop zone and Forest three.

The two sides met in a crunch clash on Sunday, with Spurs collapsing to a 3-0 home defeat.

Postecoglou said that it was “uncomfortable” watching the game with the Australian still attached to the London club despite how his tenure ended.

“To watch them struggle has not been easy and it’s not the way I thought it would go,” he said.

“They’re in a hell of a fight, relegation is massive for any club but for Tottenham, it’s a pretty big deal. They have some fighting to do and they have the quality to get out. They need a circuit-breaker for sure.” AFP, REUTERS



