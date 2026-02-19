Ange Postecoglou admits taking Nottingham Forest post a ‘bad decision’

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Ange Postecoglou was appointed as Nuno Espirito Santo’s successor at Nottingham Forest in September 2025 and fired just 39 days later.

LONDON - Ange Postecoglou has said he has only himself to blame for an extraordinarily brief reign as Nottingham Forest manager, with the Australian accepting he made “a bad decision” taking on the job with the Premier League strugglers.

But infamously impatient Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis sacked Postecoglou just 39 days later, after the experienced manager lost six of his eight games in charge.

Postecoglou, reflecting on his time at Forest for the Overlap podcast, said an over-eagerness to get back into management after his departure from Tottenham Hotspur three months earlier, had been the root cause of his troubles at the City Ground.

“There’s no point me blaming it on ‘I didn’t get time’ or anything,” said Postecoglou.

“I should never have gone in there. That was on me. That was a bad decision by me to go in there. I’ve got to take ownership of that.

“It was too soon after Tottenham. I was taking over at a time where they were kind of used to doing things a certain way and I’m obviously going to do things differently. I’ve got to cop that, that was my mistake. It’s no-one else’s fault.”

Postecoglou remains without a club but he has ruled out returning to Celtic, where he enjoyed a successful two-year stint from 2021-23, with the 73-year-old Martin O’Neill currently in caretaker charge of the Scottish champions until the end of the season.

“I loved Celtic, it’s a wonderful football club,” said Postecoglou, who left the Glasgow giants to join Spurs.

“If I was younger, I probably would have stayed there longer. I probably would have stayed there three, four years.

“I think I could have made progress with them in Europe but at the time, it had taken me a long time to get to this sort of space, and the opportunity to join Tottenham was too good.

“In terms of going back, I don’t go back. I just don’t think that’s kind of been my career.

“Whatever the next step is, it’ll be something new, somewhere I can make an impact in, somewhere I can win things, but it doesn’t diminish the affection I have for Celtic.” AFP



