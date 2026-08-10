Andoni Iraola’s first Anfield match as Liverpool manager ends in Monaco defeat

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Liverpool's Spanish head coach Andoni Iraola (centre) and players applaud fans after they lost to Monaco 3-2 in a pre-season friendly at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

LONDON - Andoni Iraola’s first Anfield match as Liverpool manager ended in a 3-2 friendly defeat by Monaco on Aug 9 after his side squandered a two-goal lead for the second week in a row.

Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz put the Reds ahead, but like against Leeds last week in Chicago – when Liverpool were two goals up but lost 4-2 – they were unable to preserve their lead.

Aleksandr Golovin’s penalty and Mika Biereth got Monaco back on level terms, before Paris Brunner headed in a late winner.

Iraola made 11 changes to his side in the second half and gave a first Liverpool appearance to new signing Victor Munoz.

“I think (this was) quite similar to the game we played against Leeds,” said 44-year-old Spaniard Iraola.

“I think we played really good (in the) first half, especially the first 30 minutes, but right now probably we don’t have much more in terms of the level required to play like this.

“Then they (Monaco) were much better in the second half, in the same way we were better in the first half, they were much better in the second half, and they deserved to turn around the game, yes.”

Captain Virgil van Dijk, goalkeeper Alisson Becker and winger Cody Gakpo all made their first appearances since the World Cup.

Monaco's German foward Paris Brunner (right) heads home their third goal during the friendly match against Liverpool. PHOTO: AFP

“I think they were in different levels but mostly they were in a good place,” said Iraola of the returning players.

“I think the ones that it was their first game, or even the ones that it was their second game, they had energy.

“The problem is right now probably they don’t have the energy for 90 minutes and they start to get tired.

“It will take time with them, we need more training with them. But we can take a lot of positives, but also a lot of negatives from today.”

Liverpool begin their Premier League season away to Newcastle on Aug 23. AFP